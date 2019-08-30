Ex-Aberdeen cop arrested after wife Alice found dead in house

A former Aberdeen police officer has been arrested following the death of his wife.

Officers swooped on a property in Angusfield Avenue yesterday sparking a major investigation.

It’s understood former inspector Keith Farquharson is in custody following the death of his wife Alice.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Inquiries are at a very early stage and will continue throughout the coming days.

“I would like to take this opportunity to stress that there is no threat to the wider community and it appears to have been a contained incident.

“I would like to thank local residents for their patience. Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to the police is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 0521 of August 29.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain completely anonymous.”

Today a single police car sat outside the West End property, near the street’s junction with King’s Gate, while investigations into the woman’s death continued.

An officer could be seen speaking to someone in the garden of the home.

A resident of the street said police had been on the scene since 10.30am yesterday morning.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I am very shocked. I don’t know them, but my thoughts go out to the family.”

Another, who also asked to remain anonymous, said: “It’s really scary, I don’t know what happened.”