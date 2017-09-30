Aberdeen youngsters are world record breakers as challenge takes the biscuit

It was sweet success as Aberdeen school pupils and staff broke the world record for icing the most biscuits in an hour.

More than 100 youngsters and staff gathered in Torry Academy’s assembly hall to take on the challenge of beating the current Guinness World Record of 1,169 biscuits iced within 60 minutes.

Tables lined the hall as pupils from S1 to S6 and staff prepped their stations with shortbread biscuits, bowls of icing and sprinkles.

In order to break the world record the academy had to adhere to a series of required criteria to be in the running.

Head teacher Jennifer Cranna said: “The ingredients in the biscuits and the icing was provided for use by Aitken’s bakery.

“There are a few things listed to be able to break the world record.

“The biscuits needed to be totally covered to the edges with icing and had to look appealing – we had a judge sent from Aitken’s bakery who was here to tell us if the biscuits were appealing.

“And they needed to be edible for consumption so we were having a Macmillan coffee morning afterwards.”

Pupils and staff crowded around their stations, with some in a frenzy to win, while others were taking a more relaxed approach.

Councillor for the Torry and Ferrhill ward Christian Allard attended and lent a hand by carrying finished trays of biscuits.

He said: “I think this is a fantastic idea – to mix the Macmillan coffee morning with the icing challenge.

“It’s funny to see how some kids are really taking it seriously and others much more relaxed and enjoying themselves. It’s great to see everyone getting into it.”

A large timer was projected on a screen as it counted down, with time keepers, witnesses and teachers strolling between tables and encouraging those taking part.

Barry Gartland, teacher in the Creative Arts faculty, said he thought the students had done well, with great progress made just 20 minutes into the challenge.

A loud cheer erupted as the head teacher announced over the speakers that the last tray was completed and the school had reached its goal.

Torry Academy managed to break the world record at 1,431 biscuits iced in just 28 minutes and 24 seconds.

Ms Cranna added: “It’s been absolutely incredible and so much fun for the staff and students today.

“We are very grateful to Aitken’s baker for providing us with the shortbread and icing we used today.

“This also couldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the Home Economics staff.

“Janine Law and Yvette Dye are stars.”

Pictures and videos of the day will be sent to Guinness World Records to check the record has officially been broken.

The event is part of Torry Academy’s Year of Celebration, a series of events looking back at the school’s 90-year history, before the academy closes next summer.