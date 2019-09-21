Everything’s going green with plans for food-growing spaces in Aberdeen

Food-growing spaces could be created in newly-built schools and nurseries across Aberdeen, a council report has revealed.

The move is one of a raft of measures under consideration by council chiefs in a bid to increase opportunities for residents to grow their own food.

Other proposals put forward within the strategy, being presented to councillors next week, include investigating providing more food-growing spaces and foraging opportunities in public parks and gardens across the city.

Community projects would also be encouraged to set up ‘tool libraries’ for residents to use for growing purposes and developers would be urged to include opportunities within their plans.

The publication of the strategy was prompted by Scottish Government legislation which requires every local authority in the country to prepare one for its area and to describe how provision for community growing can be increased.

The Evening Express revealed earlier this month that Aberdeen City Council was developing new plans to meet the guidance set out by the Scottish Government.

Councillors on the city growth and resources committee have been asked to approve the draft strategy when they meet on Thursday.

They will also be asked to agree putting the document out for an eight-week public consultation to garner the views of residents.

A handy guide was put together earlier this year which shows where people can go to grow fresh produce.

There are 11 community growing spaces in the city, at least three community orchards and a minimum of 14 educational institutions which are actively involved in growing food outdoors, including Airyhall, Tullos and Woodside primary schools.

A number of community gardens have already been set up in the city, including in Tullos and Powis.

The draft strategy said: “The Powis Residents Group oversee a wide range of food-growing initiatives in their local area. Unused bowling greens are being converted into community food-growing spaces at Bonnymuir Green and Springhill Community Garden at Sheddocksley.

“The Tullos Community and Wildlife Garden is actively growing, holding events and engaging locally.

“Aberdeen City Council runs the Grove Nursery at Hazlehead which is actively used by the wider community including social enterprises, charities and schools.”

The Allotment Market Stall, which collects surplus food from allotments and sells it to local people from stalls sited in Aberdeen parks, is also hailed within the strategy.

Organisers have claimed growing initiatives provide people with skills, create job opportunities, improve mental health, provide free food and reduce waste such as packaging and plastics.

A report will be brought back to councillors on February 6 2020 detailing the findings of the public consultation and asking them to agree a final draft of the strategy.