Everything you need to know about Gerry Cinnamon’s gig at P&J Live

More seats and standing tickets have today been released for Gerry Cinnamon’s keenly-anticipated gig at P&J Live.

Fans rushed to pick up briefs for the Scottish singing sensation’s November 23 concert at the Aberdeen venue when they went on sale last Friday.

Now further places have been issued, giving more fans the chance to see Gerry play live and sing along to all his great songs, including the anthemic Belter.

Venue bosses are urging the public to be quick if they want to snap up a ticket for what promises to be a brilliant night.

Meanwhile, here’s everything you need to know about Gerry’s gig at P&J Live.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster here.

What time does the event kick off?

Doors open at 6pm.

Who is the support?

No official support has been announced.

What time is Gerry Cinnamon on?

No official timings have been released yet.

What is he likely to perform?

Songs likely to be performed include:

Belter

What Have You Done

Canter, Sometimes

Diamonds in the Mud

How do I get there and home?

P&J Live is a 15 minute walk from Aberdeen International Airport and Dyce Train Station.

First Bus and Stagecoach will have services running through the event complex daily and a Gig and Go service will also be in operation thanks to First Bus.

It is also situated just six miles north-west of the city centre and can be reached via the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route is also now open and can be accessed from locations across the north-east.

Taxis will also be able to drop off at the complex, and a park and ride service will also be in operation from Kingswells, Bridge of Don and Craibstone.

For more travel information, click here.

Will there be any road closures ahead of the event for those taking their own cars?

There are no scheduled road closures ahead of Gerry Cinnamon.

What about parking at P&J Live?

2,500 parking spaces will be available at the venue, pricing for parking is still to be confirmed.

What about security?

Bags will be searched on entry to the event. Backpacks, large bags (including shopping bags over 40cm x 35cm x 19cm) and handbags that can be worn like backpacks are not permitted into the event. Only bring essential items and keep belongings to a minimum.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There will be lots of catering options available for customers to enjoy within the venue throughout the evening. VIP upgrades will also be available including the restaurant experience at P&J Live. Drinks cannot be brought along to the event.

Are there any age limits?

No under fives are allowed on site. Standing area will be for over 16s only and all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.