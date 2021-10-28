Everything you need to know about German Doner Kebab as ‘gourmet’ chain confirms Union Street move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Everything you need to know about German Doner Kebab as ‘gourmet’ chain confirms Union Street move

By Ben Hendry
28/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Gourmet kebabs will soon be served up from the old Shoezone unit on Union Street.

A global fast food firm that sells “healthy, gourmet kebabs” is taking over a former shoe shop in Aberdeen city centre.

German Doner Kebab will convert the old Shoezone building at 111-115 Union Street, next to McDonald’s.

Council planning chiefs this week signed off on the proposals, saying the new diner will help with ambitions to regenerate Aberdeen’s Granite Mile.

They say diversifying away from traditional retail uses will help the heart of the city to “prosper”.

There’ll be no shortage of options if you’re looking for a meaty snack on this stretch of Union Street.

German Doner Kebab claims to be a far cry from the kebab shops revellers frequent when they are feeling peckish after a night out.

And here is all you need to know about Aberdeen’s newest haven for foodies…

Should I have heard of German Doner Kebabs already?

The very first store was opened in Berlin in 1989, but it wasn’t until 2016 that the first UK branch opened.

They rapidly made up for lost time and there are now 74 on these shores, with Scottish locations including Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Recruiting is now underway for a further 28 outlets.

There are also venues across America, and even in Saudi Arabia.

This doner kebab meat is hailed as being unlike the usual fare sold in the city. Picture via Shutterstock.

What makes them so different?

The company says its meat is all imported from Germany to “maintain quality and consistency”.

Bosses insist its methods are different from your typical kebab shops, with the result being a “nutritionally sound gourmet experience”.

What will the German Doner Kebab Aberdeen branch sell then?

Its signature dish is the original German doner kebab but it also sells wraps, burgers, veggie options and much more.

The German Doner Kebab Aberdeen branch will serve up “nutritious” snacks like this one pictured. Picture via Shutterstock.

Is it pricey?

The original German doner kebab is £6.99, a box of doner meat with chips costs £5.49 and burgers range from £4.99 to £5.99.

Will I be able to get one on my way home from Club Tropicana?

The opening hours are not yet known but the closest branch, in Dundee, shuts at 11pm every night of the week.

Some branches in England remain open until 2am though.

Does Union Street need another food place? Wouldn’t it be better to have a new shop?

Aurora Planning, who applied to the council for permission to change the use of the building, painted a bleak picture of the city centre’s retail offering.

The empty unit on Union Street, pictured earlier this month. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Their statement, submitted last August, cited the “rapidly changing” environment.

It added: “The difficulties in re-letting retail units in the current economic climate
in Aberdeen are also well known.”

Further details on when the new German Doner Kebab Aberdeen venue will open are expected in due course.

You can see the full application for yourself here.

All the latest planning stories