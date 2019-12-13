Everything you need to know about BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 at P&J Live

Famous faces from across the sporting world will descend on Aberdeen for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards this weekend.

Around 10,000 people are expected to be in the audience at P&J Live, with the show broadcast on BBC One from 7pm.

Tickets for the event sold out in five minutes when the first batch was released. So if you were lucky enough to get hold one some, here’s everything you need to know for the night.

When do doors open and when does the live show start?

Doors will open at 4pm. Everyone must be seated by 6pm. The BBC’s live broadcast will start at 7pm.

What’s the dress code?

P&J Live says the dress code is smart.

Will there be bag checks?

Everyone will be searched upon entry, including all their bags. P&J Live advises you do not bring a bag unless you absolutely require it.

What’s the best way to get there?

You can park at Craibstone or Kingswells Park and Ride and take advantage of the free shuttle bus to get to the venue.

Alternatively, Stagecoach and First Aberdeen will be running regular services to the area. The Jet 727 will take passengers from the venue to Aberdeen’s Union Square and the PJ1 shuttle service – departing from stance 14 at the shopping centre – will run every 15 minutes from 3.30pm.

Those travelling to attend BBC Sports Personality of the Year from Stonehaven and Ellon will have the option to leave the car at home for both of the Aberdeen performances and book return bus transport.

The service will be available only to those who have pre-booked and will depart from either Stonehaven Barclay Street (outside Farmfoods) or Ellon Park and Ride. The buses will go straight to P&J Live.

Buses will depart each town at 4.00pm. The return trip from P&J Live will depart 30 minutes after the show has ended. The bus journey is free and must be pre-booked. Bookings can be made online here.

P&J Live strong recommends people attending Sports Personality of the Year use alternative transport options, rather than driving to the venue.

Who is hosing BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

The show, with an audience of around 10,000 people, will be hosted by Gabby Logan, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding.

Who is shortlisted for the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award?

There are six sportsmen and women shortlisted for this year’s awards. These included athletes Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, cricketer Ben Stokes, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, footballer Raheem Stirling and rugby union’s Alun Wyn Jones.

Voting will open on the night at 7pm.

What other awards will be handed out?

Other awards to be revealed on the night are;