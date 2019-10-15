Everything you need to know about Aberdeen’s fireworks display

Aberdeen City Council has today revealed details of the upcoming fireworks display at the beach on Bonfire Night.

More than 12,000 are expected to attend this year’s event so here’s your guide to the popular annual event.

What’s this year’s theme?

This year’s fireworks display will be set to a musical theme.

Does it cost to attend?

The event, organised by Aberdeen City Council, is free.

What’s happening on the night?

The night will include fire jugglers and a charity firewalk from 6.30pm, with the 20-minute fireworks display beginning at 7.30pm.

What’s the best way to get there?

With crowds in excess of 12,000 people each year, those joining the November 5 celebrations are encouraged to make use of the dedicated park-and-ride services provided on the night.

Where’s the best place to see the display?

The best vantage points for the display are around the Beach Boulevard, Queen’s Links and Esplanade areas.

Is there parking?

There are no dedicated parking spaces so people are advised to walk or get buses to the event as nearby roads are likely to be extremely busy and several road closures are in place.

Is disabled parking available?

Disabled parking is available to Blue Badge holders on Links Road, with access via Urquhart Road, on a first-come first-served basis.

What roads are closed?

From 2pm to 10pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019

Greyhope Road – from its junctions with St Fittick’s Road and Coast Road

From 5.30pm to 9pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019

Beach Boulevard – full length

Links Road from its junction at Beach Retail Park (ASDA) to the roundabout at the Beach Ballroom

Esplanade from a point just north of Accommodation Road southwards to the roundabout at Burger King

Accommodation Road – full length

Cotton Street – full length

Constitution Street – full length

Urquhart Road from its junction at Park Road to its junction at Links Road

Miller Street from its junction at Castle Terrace to its junction at Garvock Wynd

Park Street at its junction with Justice Port Roundabout (Beach Boulevard roundabout)

Commerce Street at its junction with Justice Port Roundabout (Beach Boulevard roundabout)

From 9pm to 11pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019

Beach Boulevard from its south junction with Links Road and its north junction to Links Road

Road restrictions

From 5.30pm to 9pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019

No right turn from the entry road at Sunset Boulevard on to Links Road

No right turn from Queens Links Leisure Park car park on to Links Road

No left turn from Beach Retail Park car park on to Links Road

No left turn from Wales Street on to Beach Boulevard

No right turn from Hanover Street on to Beach Boulevard

Exit from Doubletree by Hilton Hotel is by right turn on to Links Road and no left turn on to Constitution Street

Waiting restrictions

From 6pm on Monday 4 November to 9pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019

Links Road from its junction at Beach Esplanade to its junction with the Beach Boulevard at Urquhart Road

Only Blue Badge holders will be accommodated for disabled parking.

Beach Boulevard – full length

Cotton Street – full length

Urquhart Road from its junction at Links Road to its junction at Park Road

Esplanade, both sides, from Burger King to Accommodation Road

Width restrictions

From 8am to 11pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019

To allow access for delivery of fireworks and the Park and Ride bus service from Bridge of Don.