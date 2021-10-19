News / Local Everything you need to know about Aberdeen Christmas Village as return is confirmed By Ben Hendry 19/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 19/10/2021, 5:24 pm The Aberdeen Christmas Village will be back next month. Festive cheer will return to Aberdeen this winter with council planning chiefs agreeing to bring back the Christmas village. The city centre was a bleak place last December, with the absence of colourful attractions and the usual ever-present Christmas music replaced with some silent nights. Organisers pulled the plug months in advance, amid fears about the unpredictable nature of the pandemic. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe