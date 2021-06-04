A group of dedicated volunteers have transformed a previously “boggy” path into a paradise for walkers and cyclist.

Banchory Paths teamed up with Morrison’s Banchory to rebuild a link onto the Deeside Way from the store on North Deeside Road in March.

The walking route is part of the core path network in Banchory and was once well-used by locals going shopping or looking for a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the main road.

However, over the last few years, the path had become almost “completely inaccessible” with debris and overgrown vegetation.

Improving the path for the benefit of the Banchory community

Project officer David Culshaw said the redevelopment of the path was much needed and of great importance to the community.

He said: “Our work is driven by demand from the local community and we’ve been wanting to improve this particular path for quite some time, because it’s been a problem for around six years.

“It just gradually deteriorated and got to the stage where parents with buggies couldn’t use it for shopping and cyclist couldn’t use it for exercise.

“The route from Morrison’s to Deeside Way is a very important link path for a lot of people in the community, because it gives them access to a bigger path network going to Aberdeen and Ballater as well.”

A place for everybody to enjoy

The new path has already proven very popular with dozens of families going out to take some fresh air or do their weekly shopping.

Mr Culshaw believes the usage of the path has increased at least 10 fold since the group completed the project.

He added: “It’s tremendous to see more and more people of all ages walking, cycling or enjoying a stroll with their dog along the path – they are all over the moon by it.

“Now people come from Banchory along the Deeside way and up that path to Morrison’s on a fantastic scenic route, without any traffic and away from the main road.

“The biggest encouragement for us to continue what we do is to see the pleasure and joy in people using the redeveloped routes.”

The project was fully funded by Morrison’s Banchory store, which took up the idea of supporting the local community with “great enthusiasm”.

Aysha Hutcheon, one of the community champions for Morrison’s Banchory, said: “Morrisons Banchory are proud to be able to support our local community and delighted we could assist with the upgrade of the path.

“We know, as community champions for the Banchory Store, that this was desperately needed and that it will benefit the community greatly.

“In the summer, hopefully when all restrictions are lifted, we plan to get schools involved in planting some flowers down the path, for the customers and the public to enjoy when they use the path.”