Every school featuring in tomorrow’s Chalk Talk magazine

The summer edition of Chalk Talk is here!

Our magazine for the north-east’s school pupils, written by pupils for everyone to enjoy.

And what a bumper copy it is! We have been flooded with entries from schools from right across the region.

A Chalk Talk editorial board meeting was held at our Marischal Square offices, with primary pupils taking part from Walker Road, Greenbrae, Cornhill, Dyce and Abbotswell.

They helped to decide the running order of this fantastic edition – and design the cover, too! So, take a look through the magazine and enjoy Chalk Talk.

Here’s the full list of every school featured in this edition

Aberdeen School

Academies

Aberdeen Grammar School

St Machar

Hazlehead

Primaries

Culter

Hazlehead Primary

Kittybrewster

Cornhill

Greenbrae

Kingswells

Walker Road

Dyce

Kingsford

Ashley Road

Heathryburn

Braehead

Middleton Park

Gilcomstoun

Stoneywood

St Peter’s

Abbotswells

Bramble Brae

Aberdeenshire schools

Academies

Meldrum Academy

Peterhead Academy

Ellon Academy

Inverurie Academy

Mackie Academy

Primaries