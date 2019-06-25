Every school featuring in tomorrow’s Chalk Talk magazine

The summer edition of Chalk Talk is here!
Our magazine for the north-east’s school pupils, written by pupils for everyone to enjoy.
And what a bumper copy it is! We have been flooded with entries from schools from right across the region.
A Chalk Talk editorial board meeting was held at our Marischal Square offices, with primary pupils taking part from Walker Road, Greenbrae, Cornhill, Dyce and Abbotswell.
They helped to decide the running order of this fantastic edition – and design the cover, too! So, take a look through the magazine and enjoy Chalk Talk.
Here’s the full list of every school featured in this edition
Aberdeen School
Academies
- Aberdeen Grammar School
- St Machar
- Hazlehead
Primaries
- Culter
- Hazlehead Primary
- Kittybrewster
- Cornhill
- Greenbrae
- Kingswells
- Walker Road
- Dyce
- Kingsford
- Ashley Road
- Heathryburn
- Braehead
- Middleton Park
- Gilcomstoun
- Stoneywood
- St Peter’s
- Abbotswells
- Bramble Brae
Aberdeenshire schools
Academies
- Meldrum Academy
- Peterhead Academy
- Ellon Academy
- Inverurie Academy
- Mackie Academy
Primaries
- Uryside
- Sandhaven
- Crimond
- Redmyre
- Strathburn
- Tough