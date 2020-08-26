Every Aberdeen bar, restaurant and cafe reopening today

Aberdeen hospitality businesses can reopen today as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

More than 300 premises across Aberdeen have been checked by Environmental Health and Trading Standards (EH&TS) teams ahead of today’s lifting of restrictions on the hospitality sector.

Here is a list of all the premises reopened or reopening for sit-in today:

210 Bistro

8848 Restaurant

Amarone

Aperitivo

The Aberdeen Altens Hotel

Atholl Hotel

Books and Beans

McNastys

Borsalino Restaurant

Butchers Arms

Caf4e at credo

Cafe 21

Cafe Andaluz

Carmelite Hotel, Bar and Grill

Chaophraya

Chop Grill & Bar Aberdeen

Cove Bay Hotel

Crema

Cup Aberdeen

Da Vinci Italian Restaurant

Draft House Aberdeen

Figment Coffee

Foodstory

Fourmile House

Ferryhill House Hotel

No 10 Bar & Restaurant

The Foundry

Grosvenor Casino

Holiday Inn Express Aberdeen City Centre

Inn at the Park in Ferryhill

Inversnecky Cafe

Jacks Grill & Boho Bar

Krepes n Kones

Lahore Karahi

Mac’s Pizzeria

Malmaison Aberdeen

McGintys

Mecca Bingo

Muchacho

Namaste Delhi

No 10 Bar & Restaurant

Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel

Pinehurst Lodge

Rehmat’s Restaurant

Six Degrees North Aberdeen

Staging Post

St Machars

Station Hotel

The Ashvale

The Braided Fig

The Cult of Coffee

The Dunavon

The Dutch Mill Hotel

The Esslemont Bar & Restaurant

The Globe Inn

The New Greentrees

The Old Bank Bar

The Pier

The Ploughman

The Silver Darling

The Stag

Thyme Out

Tony Macaroni

West End Cottage

Wetherspoon

YATAI IZAKAYA

Fierce Aberdeen

Inn at the Park, Ferryhill

Union Square:

Brewdog

Frankie & Benny’s

Mozza

Muffin Break

Nando’s

Pizza Hut

Riksha

Starbucks

TGI Fridays

Thaikhun

If your restaurant or premises is not on this list please get in contact with us at ee.news@ajl.co.uk.