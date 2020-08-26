Show Links
Every Aberdeen bar, restaurant and cafe reopening today

by David Walker
26/08/2020, 11:43 am Updated: 26/08/2020, 12:06 pm
Aberdeen hospitality businesses can reopen today as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

More than 300 premises across Aberdeen have been checked by Environmental Health and Trading Standards (EH&TS) teams ahead of today’s lifting of restrictions on the hospitality sector.

Here is a list of all the premises reopened or reopening for sit-in today:

  • 210 Bistro
  • 8848 Restaurant
  • Amarone
  • Aperitivo
  • The Aberdeen Altens Hotel
  • Atholl Hotel
  • Books and Beans
  • McNastys
  • Borsalino Restaurant
  • Butchers Arms
  • Caf4e at credo
  • Cafe 21
  • Cafe Andaluz
  • Carmelite Hotel, Bar and Grill
  • Chaophraya
  • Chop Grill & Bar Aberdeen
  • Cove Bay Hotel
  • Crema
  • Cup Aberdeen
  • Da Vinci Italian Restaurant
  • Draft House Aberdeen
  • Figment Coffee
  • Foodstory
  • Fourmile House
  • Ferryhill House Hotel
  • No 10 Bar & Restaurant
  • The Foundry
  • Grosvenor Casino
  • Holiday Inn Express Aberdeen City Centre
  • Inversnecky Cafe
  • Jacks Grill & Boho Bar
  • Krepes n Kones
  • Lahore Karahi
  • Mac’s Pizzeria
  • Malmaison Aberdeen
  • McGintys
  • Mecca Bingo
  • Muchacho
  • Namaste Delhi
  • Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel
  • Pinehurst Lodge
  • Rehmat’s Restaurant
  • Six Degrees North Aberdeen
  • Staging Post
  • St Machars
  • Station Hotel
  • The Ashvale
  • The Braided Fig
  • The Cult of Coffee
  • The Dunavon
  • The Dutch Mill Hotel
  • The Esslemont Bar & Restaurant
  • The Globe Inn
  • The New Greentrees
  • The Old Bank Bar
  • The Pier
  • The Ploughman
  • The Silver Darling
  • The Stag
  • Thyme Out
  • West End Cottage
  • Wetherspoon
  • YATAI IZAKAYA
  • Fierce Aberdeen

Union Square:

  • Brewdog
  • Frankie & Benny’s
  • Mozza
  • Muffin Break
  • Nando’s
  • Pizza Hut
  • Riksha
  • Starbucks
  • TGI Fridays
  • Thaikhun
If your restaurant or premises is not on this list please get in contact with us at ee.news@ajl.co.uk.