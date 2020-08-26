Every Aberdeen bar, restaurant and cafe reopening today

Aberdeen hospitality businesses can reopen today as lockdown restrictions are lifted.
More than 300 premises across Aberdeen have been checked by Environmental Health and Trading Standards (EH&TS) teams ahead of today’s lifting of restrictions on the hospitality sector.
Here is a list of all the premises reopened or reopening for sit-in today:
- 210 Bistro
- 8848 Restaurant
- Amarone
- Aperitivo
- The Aberdeen Altens Hotel
- Atholl Hotel
- Books and Beans
- McNastys
- Borsalino Restaurant
- Butchers Arms
- Caf4e at credo
- Cafe 21
- Cafe Andaluz
- Carmelite Hotel, Bar and Grill
- Chaophraya
- Chop Grill & Bar Aberdeen
- Cove Bay Hotel
- Crema
- Cup Aberdeen
- Da Vinci Italian Restaurant
- Draft House Aberdeen
- Figment Coffee
- Foodstory
- Fourmile House
- Ferryhill House Hotel
- No 10 Bar & Restaurant
- The Foundry
- Grosvenor Casino
- Holiday Inn Express Aberdeen City Centre
- Inversnecky Cafe
- Jacks Grill & Boho Bar
- Krepes n Kones
- Lahore Karahi
- Mac’s Pizzeria
- Malmaison Aberdeen
- McGintys
- Mecca Bingo
- Muchacho
- Namaste Delhi
- No 10 Bar & Restaurant
- Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel
- Pinehurst Lodge
- Rehmat’s Restaurant
- Six Degrees North Aberdeen
- Staging Post
- St Machars
- Station Hotel
- The Ashvale
- The Braided Fig
- The Cult of Coffee
- The Dunavon
- The Dutch Mill Hotel
- The Esslemont Bar & Restaurant
- The Globe Inn
- The New Greentrees
- The Old Bank Bar
- The Pier
- The Ploughman
- The Silver Darling
- The Stag
- Thyme Out
- West End Cottage
- Wetherspoon
- YATAI IZAKAYA
- Fierce Aberdeen
Union Square:
- Brewdog
- Frankie & Benny’s
- Mozza
- Muffin Break
- Nando’s
- Pizza Hut
- Riksha
- Starbucks
- TGI Fridays
- Thaikhun
If your restaurant or premises is not on this list please get in contact with us at ee.news@ajl.co.uk.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe