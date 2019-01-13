Ever wanted to become a Special Constable? Here’s how you can sign up

Police Scotland is set to hold a series of special events for people looking to volunteer as officers.

The North East Police Division is currently on a recruitment drive for special constables, holding different information evenings over several months.

The next event is set to take place at Nelson Street police station on Mounthooly Way, Aberdeen, on February 5 at 6.30pm.

A free event, the evening will give prospective special constables the chance to meet officers and discuss what the role entails.

Events have already been held in Inverurie and Stonehaven.

Others will take place in Peterhead on February 20 and Elgin on March 13.

To attend any of the upcoming evenings, email both gavin.farquhar@scotland.pnn.police.uk and james.wilkinson@scotland.pnn.police.uk

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter