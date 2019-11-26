Aberdeen events to highlight domestic violence

A series of events will take place to mark the start of a campaign against gender-based violence.

Aberdeen’s Violence Against Women Partnership has organised a civic reception today at the city’s Town House from 1pm until 4pm before the global 16 Days of Action against domestic violence.

It will be hosted by Lord Provost Barney Crockett and feature an appearance from Ayesha Amin, a campaigner with anti-trafficking charity TARA, and author and activist Luke Hart, who will speak about his family’s experience of coercive control that ended with the murder of his mother and sister.

There will also be a “clothesline project” community art display, with t-shirts designed by survivors and allies to raise awareness.

On December 5, a free women’s health fair will take place, featuring a range of information stalls and workshops, including self defence and zumba, alongside free health MOTs, art workshops and complementary therapies.

The event will run from 12 noon until 8pm at Crown Terrace Baptist Church. For more information visit www.aberdeen-womens-health.eventbrite.co.uk