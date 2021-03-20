Students at North East Scotland College have been given an insight into the future of the events sector by two of the country’s leading experts.

Lynn Lester, of global marketing magazine The Drum, and Andy Dougan, of creative agency Flex, hosted a virtual session entitled ‘Reimagining Events’ for NESCol.

More than 50 first and second-year Marketing and PR and Events Management students took part in the event on Wednesday.

The focus was on the rapid change in the events landscape due to coronavirus restrictions and the innovation that has fuelled the creation of online formats designed for business and leisure audiences.

Lecturer Jane Melhuish said: “Industry links are essential for the college and we are incredibly grateful to Lynn and Andy for sharing their experience and expertise.

“Like so many sectors, the past year has been incredibly difficult for the events industry.

“The silver lining has been the way in which new ways of working have been so quickly established and the imagination and talent that has driven that response.”

Andy Dougan said: ‘Not only has the experiential sector survived the last 12 months but with the innovation and impressive pivots brands and businesses have taken, it looks set to thrive in the years ahead.

“It really is a privilege to come and meet and share ideas with the industry pioneers and practitioners of tomorrow.”

Applications for full-time courses starting in 2021 at NESCol are open. To find out more visit www.nescol.ac.uk/start-your-story.