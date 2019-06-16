Events mark vital work of Aberdeen’s carers

A charity is celebrating carers in Aberdeen as part of a national campaign.

Voluntary Service Aberdeen (VSA) hosted a series of activities during the week to raise awareness and highlight the challenges unpaid carers face.

The initiative comes during Carers Week 2019, which aims to get carers connected within their communities.

The team at VSA has been working to recognise them through a special luncheon, a matinee and attending evening performances of Madagascar. This trip included a behind-the-scenes look at Madagascar, which is showing at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Jackie Campbell, carers service manager at VSA, said: “It’s important that people are getting more information on services and opportunities available to them because a lot of people don’t self-identify as an unpaid carer.

“They might look at it and say, ‘Well, I’m not a carer. It’s my mother, brother, wife or husband – it’s just something I have to do’.

“And sometimes the biggest issue is social isolation – even though carers are looking after someone they need to remember their own wellbeing.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

There are about 2,000 carers in VSA’s service and people can visit www.vsa.org.uk for more information on carers support.

Meanwhile, VSA is calling on the generosity of those in the north-east to help back its plans to build the 20-bed facility that will assist people living with a range of mental health conditions.

The VSA Changing Lives campaign, which is being backed by the Evening Express, needs £3.2 million to bring its vision to life.

The new facility, which the charity would like to build on the corner of Abergeldie Road and Holburn Street, will feature 20 en-suite bedrooms with a small kitchen area and lounge, a residential lounge, dining room, two relaxation rooms, a fully-fitted kitchen, laundry room, office space and a garden area.

It will expand upon the charity’s existing outreach support service.

The charity, which celebrates its 150th anniversary next year, has been a part of the city’s fabric since 1870.