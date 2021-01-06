A group of north-east events management students are to hold a virtual event to raise funds for charity.

Champion Eventz, made up of four second-year students at North East Scotland College, will host Leave the Light On to drum up support for Mental Health Aberdeen.

The organisation provides counselling and information services to adults and young people experiencing difficulties related to their mental health and wellbeing.

Leave the Light On, which takes place on January 14 at 7pm, will feature a panel of speakers including Fraser Stewart, who has appeared on BBC’s The Social, and TV, radio presenter and sportsman Gary Innes.

Gary recently produced a radio documentary called Six Men. In just over 20 years, six of his teammates at Fort William Shinty Club have taken their own lives. He asks why and what can be done to help.

Champion Eventz group members Mhairi Williams and Holly Noble will also perform some music during the evening.

Team member Alan Petrie said: “It’s been a tough year for events management students with last terms’ student events being cancelled due to Covid-19.

“Champions Eventz had to change its plans this term as well and running online events was the only option.

“The group were driven to do something that could shine a light on mental health issues and what support is available.

“We have all faced mental health challenges in the past, so putting on an event to raise awareness just feels right.

“We are hoping to raise £1,000 for Mental Health Aberdeen. It is really important at this time that we help each other and leave a light on for those who are struggling because we all face mental health struggles at some point in our lives.”

Team member Holly Noble added: “I am very excited for the event to go ahead to allow people to gain knowledge about the very serious subject of mental health.

“It will be good to see our hard work go to something incredible.”

Tickets cost £3 and all money raised from the event will go to Mental Health Aberdeen.

To purchase tickets, go to http://bit.ly/358XwI3

To find out more about Champion Eventz and other fundraising activities go to their Facebook page.

Champion Eventz is also open to anyone interested in sponsoring the event, and ask those interested to get in touch.