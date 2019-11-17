Events held in Aberdeen to mark Latvian Week

North-east residents have been celebrating Latvian week with a series of events taking place in Aberdeen.

An opening ceremony was held at the launch of an exhibition, brought to Aberdeen from the Latvian museum of Art Nouveau, on Monday.

It was opened at the city’s Central Library by the director of the museum and Lord Provost Barney Crockett.

A group of expatriates also headed out on a remembrance walk along the streets of Aberdeen to pay tribute to fallen soldiers that night.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

His Majesty’s Theatre was lit up red in the colours of the national flag throughout the week. It is believed to be the first time a building in Scotland has been lit up with Latvia’s national colours.

A spokeswoman from the Latvian Community in Scotland’s Aberdeen group said: “Latvian expats in Scotland see it as a very significant event and are very happy to feel such support and love from the local government and Aberdeen Performing Arts.”

A ball will take place at the Copthorne Hotel tomorrow ahead of Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia.

This special date is a public holiday in the Eastern European country and marks the anniversary of the Proclamation of Independence of Latvia by the People’s Council of Latvia in 1918.