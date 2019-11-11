Video: Events across north-east pay tribute to fallen heroes of combat

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects and remember those who gave their lives in service of their country in the north-east.

Services at war memorials across the region marked the historic moment that guns finally fell silent on the Western Front.

Serving forces, reserves, veterans and cadets marched towards Cowdray Hall in Aberdeen.

And members of the public packed the surrounding streets to watch the Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

Representatives of the armed forces and ex-service organisations gathered in Little Belmont Street ahead of the ceremony and marched to the Schoolhill memorial, led by Bon Accord Silver Band.

An emotional service was conducted by Reverend Iain Thomson, chaplain of the seven incorporated trades of Aberdeen.

The hymn ‘O God, Our Help in Ages Past’ was sung before silence fell to mark the event at 11am.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett led the laying of wreaths at the memorial while Bon Accord Silver Band also played a number of songs.

Mr Crockett, who was joined by other councillors at the memorial, said: “It was a moving ceremony and we saw more people turning up and more people wearing poppies showing respect for our soldiers.

“We had a terrific turnout from our armed forces. We also had the commander of HMS Diamond who had just flown in from America and came here.

“There was a fantastic appreciation from the large crowd at the event.

“It says a lot about Aberdeen because of the response we get.”

Similar events took place across the north-east including in Inverurie, Ellon, Fraserburgh and Elgin with locals turning out to remember those lost.

Parade commander in Fraserburgh, Gary Mutch, praised those who turned out in the town to pay their respects.

He said: “Of course it’s something we should acknowledge all year round, but this day is important to show our respect for the fallen.

“There were around 300 people involved in the march in Fraserburgh and about 300 spectators too. There was a good number of young people involved, and I’m really grateful for all those who attended.”

As the winter sun shone over Elgin Town Hall yesterday morning, residents gathered to honour the courageous soldiers who risk and sacrifice their lives for our freedom.

The Remembrance Sunday ceremony began with special musical performances from the Moray Youth Choir and acapella group Joyful Noise, who sang Amazing Grace.

The Reverend Deon Oelofse, Minister of Elgin’s St Giles and St Columba’s South Church, led the service by inviting the crowd to join him in prayer and give thanks to the fallen soldiers whose names adorn Elgin’s memorial statue.

The 39 Engineer Regiment from Kinloss and RAF Lossiemouth then led a parade across the plainstones, before the wreath-laying ceremony and a poignant silence respected by everyone on the town’s High Street and further afield.

The remembrance service in Peterhead was also well attended and Turriff also had a remembrance service from 10.15am.

Meanwhile, an Aberdeen veteran with sight loss proudly represented the Scottish War Blinded at the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph March Past in London.

Harvey Grainger, 83, was part of a 20-strong group of veterans with sight loss from across Scotland marching for charity Scottish War Blinded. Mr Grainger, who has the eye condition age related macular degeneration, has been supported by Scottish War Blinded since 2015.

The charity’s support has included long cane training, which Harvey used in the March Past.

The veteran served with the Royal Signals from 1954 to 1956 for his National Service as part of an intelligence unit. He was stationed in Langeleben, Germany, intercepting the radio correspondence of Russian Soviet forces.

Harvey said: “I wanted to take part in the March Past because two members of my family were killed in the First and Second World Wars.

“Earlier this year I travelled to Belgium on Scottish War Blinded’s battlefield tour. That was quite emotional. In Ypres we were in the very same place that my great uncle was killed in 1916. My other uncle was killed in 1942.

“Taking part in the parade was an absolute privilege. I have watched it for many years on the TV and didn’t think I would ever get to attend in person. I thought of the family I lost in World War One and World War Two during the parade.

“Since becoming a member of Scottish War Blinded, it has opened up so much for me. Things for me would be so much harder without their support.”