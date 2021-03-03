Event will showcase north-east move towards net zero

An event to showcase projects in the north-east which contribute to making the region cleaner and greener is to take place this month.

Called Moving Towards Net Zero, the event will detail ongoing and upcoming active and sustainable travel projects that aim to improve the region.

Nestrans will be hosting the event, and will be joined by Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Councils, as well as NHS Grampian.

There will be a trio of speakers, including Stuart Hay, director of Living Streets Scotland, Karen McGregor, director of Sustans Scotland and Lee Craigie, Scotland’s active nation commissioner.

Topics which are planned to be discussed also include the new regional transport strategy, active travel action plans, the Integrated Towns project the forthcoming low emission zone, hydrogen-powered vehicels and details of new walking and cycling infrastructure.

A focus is being put on projects across the north-east which will help contribute to making the north-east net zero, as well as acting to prevent climate change.

Chairwoman of Nestrans Councillor Sandra Macdonald said, “The event will highlight the many positive examples of work already delivered, as well as presenting plans that are in place for creative, innovative and transformative projects.”

The recorded event will be available to watch on the Nestrans website on March 16.

Members of the public are being encouraged to submit questions to shape a Q&A session to be held at the event.

To send a question for the speakers or presenting organisations, email nestransinfo@nestrans.org.uk