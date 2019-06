Young carers have been invited to an event aimed at celebrating their contributions.

Charity Me Too has organised the get together tomorrow.

The event is aiming to recognise sibling carers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

It will take place at the bowling alley at Codonas from 4.30pm.

Phionna McInnes, chief executive for Me Too, said: “Sibling Carers are so often overlooked when looking at carer support, I am delighted Codonas recognise this too and enabled this fun activity for our young carers.”

