Aberdeen event to showcase many languages

A celebration of languages from around the world is set to take place in the city.

Aberdeen Multicultural Centre is staging the Celebrate International Mother Language Day at the Hilton Convention Centre on Smithfield Road, Woodside.

The aim of the event, which takes place from noon to 4pm on February 23, is to celebrate the diversity of languages spoken by people who live in Aberdeen and the north-east.

Organisers are hoping to bring together people who speak as many languages as possible so they can share, enjoy or take pride in their mother language.

A spokesman for the centre said: “Despite being a diverse community we recognise and respect all mother tongues and this event allows our communities to celebrate this.

“The main focus of the event will be around an art competition which children can take part in to win prizes.

“Children are also welcome to come along and share their national anthems at the event.

“We look forward to celebrating with you.”

To find out more or express interest in attending contact the centre at 427 George Street.

People can also get in touch with organisers by searching Aberdeen Multicultural Centre on Facebook.