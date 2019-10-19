Event to shed light on north-east author turned Hollywood screenwriter

An event is being held to shed light on the life of a north-east author.

Strichen-born Lorna Moon became a well-known screenwriter in Hollywood after leaving the Aberdeenshire village.

Her novel Doorways in Drumorty was banned in Strichen for 50 years in case it offended local residents.

The book of seven short stories was published in 1925.

As part of the Across the Grain Festival, which runs throughout Aberdeenshire, a talk has been organised by Mike Gibb, who has written a play based on her novel.

He will look at Moon’s prose portraying the village happenings in a small rural north-east town in the 1920s – when twitching of curtains and local gossip was an acceptable pastime for residents.

The talk will take place at Inverurie Library on October 26 from 1.30pm.

To book tickets go to bit.ly/31m4eFT