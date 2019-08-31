Event to mark success of Aberdeen’s care experienced young people

Care-experienced young people have been celebrated at an event in the city.

It was the second annual Celebrating Success awards, held on behalf of Aberdeen City Council’s Integrated Children’s Partnership along with local partners.

The S4-6 pupils who have experience in the care system were congratulated for their achievements in SQA attainment, volunteering, sports and dealing with personal challenges.

The event was arranged through Aberdeen’s Virtual School and held at the Town House on Thursday.

Chief executive for Aberdeen City Council Angela Scott said: “I’m proud to be here representing Aberdeen City Council today to show our young people how proud we are of what they have achieved and to provide encouragement as they either continue in formal education or enter the world of work.”