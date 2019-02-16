Event to help small businesses in north-east

A new programme designed to drive the growth of small businesses is set to arrive in the north-east.

Royal Bank of Scotland’s Boost initiative, which offers small firms access to experts and resources, will be held at Pittodrie Stadium on Tuesday.

The project allows companies to be connected with a team of business growth enablers, who operate regionally and use their local knowledge and networks to link businesses and host training events and workshops.

The free event is open to all businesses and will feature a networking session, workshops and presentations from expert speakers, with Mark Crimmins, managing director of business banking at RBS, saying: “Small businesses represent more than half of all private employment in Scotland and the north-east is a powerhouse for activity for the country.

“The sector is crucial to the economic success of the Scottish economy and it is important that as a bank for Scotland we do everything that we can to help them prosper.

“The event will offer insights from some key voices from the local business community as well as the opportunity to ask questions of the region’s business influencers.”