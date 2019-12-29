Event to help future proof north-east construction industry

An initiative to help the north-east construction industry prepare for the future is being launched next year.

Circular North-east will offer a unique free service, in order to help companies meet the challenges facing the industry, including the climate crisis and resource scarcity.

The company aims to inspire businesses in the north-east to adopt “circular” strategies, which involves finding useful ways to reuse their waste.

At the launch next year, companies will learn more about the circular economy, which involves managing resources more effectively and designing out waste. Currently, the construction industry produces 40% of Scotland’s carbon emissions, contributes to 50% of the country’s waste and consumes 50% of resources.

The event will bring together workers who procure projects and lead contractors to discuss the opportunities within this area.

A range of speakers will attend the event, including staff from Zero Waste Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council, Robertson Construction, Balfour Beatty and Resource Futures and Whole Earth Futures.

The event will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton in Aberdeen on January 23 from 9am-noon, and is free to book on https://bit.ly/2ENQDOF