Aberdeen event to focus on drilling

Complex drilling projects will be discussed at an interactive session in Aberdeen.

Henry Gunawan, senior drilling engineer and Lien Ta, i-drill engineer, both from oil firm Schlumberger, will be talking at the Real Projects event.

It has been organised by the social enterprise organisation AFBE-UK Scotland to give students and graduates an insight into the inner workings of the energy sector.

The event will take place on Thursday at 6.30pm at the New Kings building at Aberdeen University.

AFBE-UK Scotland chair Dr Ollie Folayan said: “We’re delighted to have two experienced engineers with a wealth of knowledge in frontline operations at our Real Projects event.

“Both our speakers will provide insight into highly complex projects.”

For more information visit the website afbescotland.org