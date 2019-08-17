Event to explore Aberdeen archives

History lovers are being invited to take a trip back in time at an event later this year.

The Scottish Council on Archives has teamed up with Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives to organise an informative day for those with an interest in archiving historic records.

The workshop, called First Steps: Caring for Community Archives, will include information on the handling, storage and environment of documents and photographic material.

This will be followed by presentations from experts on cataloguing, digitisation and digital preservation.

It will be an opportunity to meet the experts, ask questions and debate the needs of community archives.

The event take place at the Town House in Aberdeen on October 2 from 9.45am-4pm.

There will also be similar events in Inverness, Oban, Hawick, and Stornoway.