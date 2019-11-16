Aberdeen event to look at architecture and climate change

An event in Aberdeen is set to discuss the issues of climate change and fuel poverty, and the role architecture and design can play in providing solutions.

Co-hosted by the Robert Gordon University and The Pebble Trust, Sustainable Renovation, which takes place at RGU on Tuesday, will feature presentations from local architects and academics on their work on renovation projects including case studies on successful work.

The event is aimed at everybody from private and public-sector landlords to architects, builders, surveyors and those interested in upgrading their own homes.

Dr Amar Bennadji, lecturer at the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment, will talk about his retrofitting of an 18th century listed building, in which he managed to reduce heating energy by 56%.

He said: “At a conservative estimate, £10-£12 billion is to be spent improving the energy performance of Scottish homes to meet climate change and fuel poverty objectives.

“We are therefore entering a critical time for this topic and it is essential to ensure we make the most of this investment and that work is done efficiently and effectively.”