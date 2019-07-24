Event to remember north-east Keiran kicks off fundraising drive

An event to honour the legacy of a north-east teenager has been organised to help kick off a massive fundraising drive.

Keiran’s Legacy Spinathon will take place next month in memory of Keiran McKandie who died in 2016 after being hit by a car while riding his bike.

His family set up a charity called Keiran’s Legacy to raise money to fund life-saving defibrillators across the north-east – after it took an ambulance half an hour to reach the Elgin teenager.

The McKandies’ have battled hard to try to avoid a repeat of the circumstances, calling for greater co-ordination of emergency services and working to fundraise for defibrillators to be installed in key Moray areas.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Keiran’s parents, Gordon and Sandra, now hope to raise £21,000 by June next year, which would have been their son’s 21st birthday, by organising a series of events.

The first is the Spinathon with participants taking part in an indoor cycling session for 45 minutes at a time at the new Elgin Sports Centre. The money from the event will go towards the cost of life-saving equipment.

Since its formation, Keiran’s Legacy has also provided classes on how to use defibrillators for pupils and have provided 16 pieces of the equipment for emergency services, which have been used to provide aid for about 50 people.

Places can be secured at the spinathon by searching for Keiran’s Legacy online at www.eventbrite.co.uk