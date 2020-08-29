Event looking at racial diversity in Scotland to be held by Aberdeen group

An event looking at racial diversity and equality in an independent Scotland will be held by an Aberdeen group on Monday.

Aberdeen Independence Movement (AIM) are hosting the event virtually on Zoom.

The webinar will explore diversity and equality in Scotland.

The group have invited community leaders from Aberdeen and across Scotland to join the conversation and ask questions.

They have secured a panel of leading names in racial and social equality movements and community activists.

It will include Sir Geoff Palmer, Aamer Anwar, Roza Salih and others.

Questions can also be sent in through Facebook, with the event taking place at 7pm.

To find out more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/601762174036370/