Aberdeen event for EU nationals

People living in Aberdeen of EU nationality are being invited to an information event on how to apply for the settlement scheme.

The event will take place next Tuesday and is open to anyone concerned about the application process.

All EU citizens or citizens of the EEA will need to apply for the scheme to ensure their rights to live and work here are protected after the UK leaves the European Union, which could be, at the earliest, on October 31.

Information will be given on the process of applying and also how a status can be used to demonstrate the right to live and work in the UK.

There will also be an opportunity to speak to Home Office officials.

It has been organised by community groups Tillywoodsea and Northfield Total Place and will take place at Aberdeen Town House on Tuesday from 6.30-7.30pm.