Work on Aberdeen’s new 12,500-capacity arena to be finished in months

Work on Aberdeen’s new £333 million event complex is progressing well and on track for completion by the middle of this year.

Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre replacement The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) is being built by construction company, Henry Boot, in partnership with Aberdeen City Council.

Progress on the project, which includes a 12,500 capacity arena and two on-site hotels, is the largest being undertaken by Henry Boot’s development arm and was highlighted by the group in a trading update for 2018.

The company said overall it had been a good year, although some prospective developments had been affected by economic uncertainty, with projects held back by a combination of client uncertainty or planning delays.

TECA will be operated and managed by SMG, which currently operates more than 240 venues worldwide.