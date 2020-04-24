Evening Express reporters recognised at awards

Two Evening Express reporters have been recognised at the 41st Scottish Press Awards.

Crime and investigations reporter Dale Haslam was nominated for local reporter of the year and was runner-up to David Goodwin from the Greenock Telegraph.

Sports reporter Callum Law was up for the local sports writer of the year and was runner-up to Paul Thomson from East Kilbride News.

The Scottish Press Awards celebrate the very best of journalism from across the country, with a total of 29 awards crediting the vital work of print and digital journalism announced.

This year’s awards event was cancelled because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Denise West, chairwoman of the judges, said the awards remind people of the strength of Scottish journalism and are a reminder of what could be lost amid the coronavirus crisis.

She said: “The judges were thoroughly impressed by the high quality of all the final entries, particularly the excellent stories published by the weekly papers, and this is a timely reminder of what communities will lose if independent local news publishing collapses during the Covid-19 lockdown, so it’s essential that the Scottish and UK governments step in to mitigate the disappearance of advertising and lost sales.”

The judging panel was made up of 37 independent judges from Scottish media, politics and public affairs and included veteran BBC news reader Jackie Bird, former Scottish Conservative leader and ex-journalist Ruth Davidson, Lib Dem MP and former Press Association Scotland editor Christine Jardine and BBC investigators Sam Poling and Lucy Adams.

Scottish Newspaper Society director John McLellan said the event highlights the importance of journalism in every aspect of life.

He said news publishing in all its forms will be crucial as we navigate our way through the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

Mr McLellan added: “The awards show how important news publishing is to Scotland, locally or nationally; recognising and celebrating the good, exposing the bad, recording achievement for posterity, reflecting life in our communities, linking people and businesses.”

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “It’s great Callum and Dale have been recognised for their fantastic work over the last year.

“The Evening Express team do a great job delivering exclusive news and sport stories on a regular basis and it’s nice to see that recognised at a national level.”