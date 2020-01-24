Evening Express readers cash in on 2020 with wins

Lucky Evening Express readers are celebrating winning big in our cash giveaway competition.

The 2020 Cash Giveaway was launched on January 6 and featured in the paper from Monday to Saturday, with each day featuring a differently coloured money sack token.

Readers had the opportunity to enter the contest using an online form. There was a prize draw for the £200 winner each day.

More than £3,000 was awarded to seven readers, with Debbie Morrison winning the grand prize of £2,020 to mark the start of the new year. However, she admits she almost forgot to enter.

Debbie, 50, from Mastrick, said: “It was my mum who reminded me to pick up the tokens. I usually enter the competitions but forgot to do it this time around.”

Debbie has decided to split the winnings with her family, while using her portion to travel and to fund her crafting hobby.

She said: “I’ll maybe put it towards a new sewing machine. It’s been playing up a bit and I’ll keep some for holidays too.”

A number of readers won £200 each.

Norman Cowie, 77, from Rosehearty, said of his win: “It’s nice, because it’s not often I win anything. Maybe a scratchcard, but not £200. I’m not usually a lucky person.”

Ewan Paterson, 62, was also a £200 winner. The business owner from Stonehaven said: “I was not expecting it. It wasn’t too hard to achieve, probably just luck.

“It’s great to be a winner, especially at this time of the year after Christmas.

“I’ll probably pay back the credit card,” he laughed.

Jean McCarthy, 73, from Woodside, who also won £200, said: “I’ll maybe go somewhere in Scotland or take a coach tour.”

Nancy Gray, 62, who is from Bridge of Don, said of her win: “I was really happy, it’s a nice surprise. I’ll put it towards my holiday in May. Have a wee cocktail and a pint for my husband.”

Alison Munro of Aberdeen and Yvonne Duncan of Bridge of Don also won £200 cash prizes.