A new home for the Evening Express online at the Press and Journal

By Craig Walker
05/11/2021, 8:00 am Updated: 05/11/2021, 1:16 pm

We are excited to announce a new home for the Evening Express content online, with a bigger and better website in partnership with The Press and Journal.

We have spoken to many readers, and our aim is to deliver everything you need to know, together in one place.

We’ve expanded our newsroom and now have more reporters who will serve our local communities by delivering live news, updated as it happens, plus exclusive content written just for you and by our dedicated team across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Get the best analysis, insight and opinion on a range of sports, including on Aberdeen FC, enjoy our exclusive Highland League Weekly show, catch up on the most comprehensive coverage of crime stories impacting our communities and take a step back in time with uplifting features from our nostalgia team.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker

We’ve also found new ways of telling our stories online, from exclusive in-depth reports like our Spikkin Scots investigation into the Scots language, our COP26 road trip and our podcasts – including The Stooshie and Northern Goal.

Our newspaper, published six days a week, remains an important part of the Evening Express, with our dedicated team producing the papers that our readers love and rely on every day.

In print, we will continue to deliver great local news, in-depth sport coverage, plus a variety of quality features, as well as all your favourites like The Aberdonian, Society, At Home and Seven magazine.

The very best of the Evening Express online will soon be available on The Press and Journal website and we look forward to welcoming you to our new online home very soon.

To find out more about our exciting new combined website and what it means for you, please visit our Evening Express to Press and Journal FAQ page.