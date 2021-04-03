Two winners of the Evening Express bingo have spoken of their joy at scooping cash prizes

Moira Napier from Oldmeldrum was thrilled to find out she had won £125, as the timing was perfect to aid her current project.

Moira said, “I’m very excited, been busy doing up the house, so it came at the right time”

“It means a lot, I buy the Evening Express every day, and play the bingo every day so it’s very exciting to win.

And it’s not the first time she’s won either having struck it lucky in 2015.

The money will come in handy for Moira as she plans on spending it on paper and paint to finish redecorating her house.

Meanwhile, Bill Stephen from the city’s Rosehill also won £125 and was delighted after playing the bingo for a long time.

When asked how excited he was to have one won he said, “Very, it was about time really, have been playing for long enough.”

Bill will be waiting for the shops to reopen before deciding what to do with the money he said.