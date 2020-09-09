Evening Express bingo winner to use cash for tribute to late wife

The latest winner of the Evening Express bingo is planning on putting his £250 prize money towards a lasting tribute to his late wife.

Douglas Coull lost his wife Elizabeth in June and wants to use his winnings towards the cost of a headstone.

The 76-year-old, who used to deliver beer across the north-east for Scottish and Newcastle Breweries, said his bingo boost came on the same week he won on the horses.

Douglas, who lives in Bridge of Don, said: “I lost my wife two months ago so part of my prize will pay for a headstone. It costs well over £1,000 so I will be able to put some money towards it.

“This was the third time I’ve won this week. I got two numbers on the lottery which gave me another go and I won £2 on the horses at the weekend.”