Show Links
News / Local

Evening Express bingo winner to use £250 cash prize for Christmas

by David Proctor
06/11/2020, 1:21 pm
© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIAEvening Express Bingo winner Evelyn MacLeod
Evening Express Bingo winner Evelyn MacLeod

One lucky winner of  the Evening Express bingo is set to use her windfall to help with the costs of Christmas.

Evelyn MacLeod, 68, landed £250 and said it was a “good surprise” as she prepares for the festive period.

The retired sheltered housing complex manager who lives with her husband John in Berryden admits she never misses a game of Evening Express bingo.

Evelyn said: “I never win anything so it is a good surprise.

“Christmas is round the corner so the money will be handy for that.  I just love doing bingo in the Evening Express, I really do.  I never miss it.

“It is brilliant.”