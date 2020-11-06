Evening Express bingo winner to use £250 cash prize for Christmas

One lucky winner of the Evening Express bingo is set to use her windfall to help with the costs of Christmas.

Evelyn MacLeod, 68, landed £250 and said it was a “good surprise” as she prepares for the festive period.

The retired sheltered housing complex manager who lives with her husband John in Berryden admits she never misses a game of Evening Express bingo.

Evelyn said: “I never win anything so it is a good surprise.

“Christmas is round the corner so the money will be handy for that. I just love doing bingo in the Evening Express, I really do. I never miss it.

“It is brilliant.”