The latest winner of the Evening Express bingo is planning on putting his £125 prize money towards a gift for his great-grandson.

Alex Stirton, who resides in Aberdeen, was excited to find out he won the game during these difficult times.

Alex, who worked for Aberdeen Journals’ publishing department for 30 years, said he would need to wait some time to be able to spend the cash due to most shops being closed.

He is, however, hoping to buy a present for his great-grandson.

Alex, who lives with his wife Norma, said: “At the moment, we can’t really spend the money as there aren’t any shops open.

“But our great-grandson will be born next month, so we’ll use the money then.

“He will be our third great-grandchild.”