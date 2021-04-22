Evening Express Bingo winner, 90, reveals plans for her cash prize

A 90-year-old Fraserburgh woman couldn’t believe her luck when she scooped the latest Evening Express bingo jackpot.

Margaret Lamb has been playing the game in the paper for years, but has never struck lucky until now.

“I’ve done it for years and years and never had any luck,” she said.

“So when I checked this last set of numbers I thought ‘gosh, heaven has appeared!’”

At first Margaret didn’t believe she had won and was waiting on tenterhooks until it was confirmed.

“I phoned on Monday morning just to check as I didn’t really believe it, and when the woman phoned me back and said ‘yes, you are our winner’ that was it,” she said.

“It was a really good feeling.”

Her £250 jackpot is set to come in handy over the next few weeks as Margaret is in the process of redecorating.

“I’m doing some decorating in the home so the money will come in handy for a few new bits,” she said.

“I’m repainting the bedroom so will be needing new covers for the bed and things like that.

“We have had a terrible year, so it’s nice to have something to cheer you up a bit like this.”