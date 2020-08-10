Evening Express bingo win brightens difficult year for Westhill woman

A Westhill woman has said she feels her luck is changing after winning £250 in the Evening Express bingo during a difficult year.

Moira Archibald, who turns 70 today, found out she was the sole winner of the jackpot last week.

She said: “It felt amazing.

“On Thursday I was down to one number, then Friday came and the second last number that was printed was the number I was waiting for.

“I couldn’t believe it.”

She said her year had included some “major disappointments” – a cruise and a visit from her Croatian family have had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus, and her husband Alan is currently recovering from major cancer surgery.

Moira, who worked at the Macauley institute until retiring 10 years ago, said: “Maybe I did something right somewhere, because I just feel like I’m being rewarded now.

“I never win anything, this is just brilliant.”

She added: “My children have hired a lodge in Aviemore for a long weekend at the end of the month, and my daughter down in London is coming up with her family.

“So all the family will be together at Aviemore later this month, hopefully, and this is definitely going in the holiday pot.”