An Aberdeenshire man, who has been playing the Evening Express Bingo since the very beginning, was thrilled to have won the game.

Bob Paterson, who lives with his wife Agnes in Fyvie, said that this was the first time he won the game.

He said: “I’ve been playing the bingo every day ever since it started, but I’m excited as this is the first time I’ve won.”

Bob, who used to work as a postman, said that if restrictions allow, he would like to spend the £125 cash prize on his 80th birthday celebration.

He said: “I will be turning 80 in a few weeks’ time so I’m thinking something along the lines of a celebration.

“I don’t know what I’d like to buy yet – I’d probably like to have a nice beer out if the prime minister says we can.”