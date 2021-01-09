Evening Express and Aberdeen Sports Village team up to stream free fitness videos

The Evening Express has teamed up with Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV) to release free daily fitness videos next week, with a focus on promoting physical activity at home.

Running from Monday to Sunday, the videos will be streamed on the Evening Express Facebook page every morning at 8am. The clips will then be available to view and interact with after they have been streamed.

From strength and resistance, high-intensity training, mobility classes and more, the videos will cover a variety of exercises – all of which boast their own benefits – targeting different muscle groups.

A family-friendly session will take place on Saturday.

The collaboration comes as the latest lockdown has left families unable to venture out and about or visit gyms and leisure centres in order to sustain a healthy lifestyle.

The Evening Express and ASV are aiming to support and encourage the north-east public to kick start or maintain their health during a difficult period.

The workouts require little equipment, with only a kettlebell (or heavy rucksack as an alternative) and a ball being required in some of the videos. An exercise mat is optional.

Viewers are also being encouraged to play their own music during each session as well.

Duncan Sinclair, chief executive at ASV, said: “I cannot emphasise enough the importance of maintaining good levels of physical activity during lockdown. I recognise there are challenges to this but it’s worth reminding ourselves how crucial exercise is for your physical and mental wellbeing.”

ASV has already compiled a number of tips, advice, suggestions and workouts for people to try out at home on the ASV YouTube channel.

The line-up of these is tailored around the official advice to stay at home, covering gym-free workouts for the home and fun exercises.

The team also implemented strict safety measures throughout the facility last year such as physical distancing and hand sanitising stations. ASV hopes to reopen once again later this month.

Mr Sinclair added: “ASV closed on Christmas Eve and as before, we will continue to support our members and the wider community by providing some really good options for exercising at home, for all levels of ability and fitness.

“Being physically active is very rewarding, fun and important, we just need to adapt to this latest closure.

“It’s now winter so the weather in the north-east can mean that going for a long walk or jog is not as appealing as it was in the summer.

“Our first-class fitness team have prepared various workouts that everyone can do in the comfort of their home, try them out, see which one you enjoy the best and let us know, would be great to hear from you.”

Visit www.eveningexpress.co.uk or the Evening Express Facebook page to take part in the daily fitness videos.

Alternatively, visit www.aberdeensportsvillage.com to keep up-to-date on ASV.