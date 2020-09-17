Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards – Key Worker Champion (Team)

Three inspiring north-east groups are amongst the finalists of this year’s Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, Camphill School Aberdeen and CFINE Volunteer Team have all been recognised for their efforts in helping others during these unprecedented times.

The awards take place on Thursday September 24 and are being held in association with Balmoral Group and Original 106 FM.

A total of eight awards will be up for grabs at this year’s virtual ceremony including Key Worker Champion (team) – sponsored by ITC.

The coronavirus crisis has had a devastating effect on organisations across the region, and Aberdeen Cyrenians is no exception.

For more than 50 years, the charity has been successfully helping people with homelessness and the multitude of factors associated with it. But when coronavirus struck, they were facing a crisis unprecedented in their history.

When requests for help rose by an astonishing 600%, the team created AC2U – an emergency response service, designed to support the most vulnerable people in our community – and invited charities Aberdeen Foyer, CFine and Social Bite to work in partnership.

Since then, Aberdeen Cyrenians has delivered 15,000 support parcels containing things like cooked meals, food parcels, baby supplies, toiletries and sanitary products, as well as clothing, blankets and other small household goods.

The campaign also raised more than £30,000 from the public.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Cyrenians said: “Most of the team did not know about the nomination, so it came as a very happy surprise.

“It’s been a really long stretch of very hard work, so most people are focused on providing the best care and support they can to the people we work with.

“Taking a moment to realise what’s been achieved has been a big deal for the team here, so we’re all excited about an evening of celebration.

“We’re delighted to have been nominated and are looking forward to all our team joining in on the night.

“Everyone’s fingers are crossed to win, but even being a finalist is such a big achievement – it’s really made everyone stop and think about the important work they’ve been doing for so long.”

Like Aberdeen Cyrenians, Camphill School Aberdeen has been supporting people across the region since its inception 80 years ago.

Covid-19 has changed the way the staff and volunteers take care of children and adults with additional support needs, as well as how they work and live, with many sacrificing their own family lives and choosing to live at the school to reduce the risk of transmission.

Through it all, the staff and volunteers created a bubble of safety for their students as well as working together to bring positivity, creativity and normality into their lives.

Alex Busch, executive director at Camphill School Aberdeen, said he was left “speechless” when the group were announced as a finalist in the awards.

“I’m so pleased Camphill School was nominated,” Alex said. “It’s a great achievement just to be shortlisted.

“It has highlighted the strength and resilience of our staff, volunteers, children, young people and their families.”

The last finalist in the category is the small army of men and women who make up the CFINE Volunteer Team.

Each loyal member dropped what they were doing when coronavirus struck to support the CFINE food appeal, resulting in the group delivering a total of 560 tonnes of food – the equivalent of 1.33 million meals – to individuals, organisations and other charitable partners.

The recruits packed emergency food parcels, manned the phones, delivered the goods and spoke to isolated members of the public during lockdown.

This nomination is in honour of all their hard work and selflessness.

A statement from the CFINE Volunteer Team said: “It is great to be nominated and such good news during these difficult times.

“Volunteers are at the heart of CFINE; without their help we would not have been able to maintain our services during the lockdown.

“They help us support hundreds of families weekly in an attempt to ensure that no one goes hungry.

“When we heard that we were finalists, we were ecstatic.

“It would be fantastic to win as it would validate the incredible work that our Volunteer Team does.

“Our volunteers have worked so hard and enthusiastically that they deserve recognition for all their efforts.”

Go to www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeenschampionawards/ for more information

Do you want to be involved? Contact Lesley Taylor on Lesley.Taylor@dctmedia.co.uk for information and Carole.Bruce@ajl.co.uk for sponsorship opportunities