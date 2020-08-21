Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards finalists revealed

The finalists of the Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards can now be revealed.
Whether it’s acts of courage or kindness, the Evening Express, in association with Balmoral Group and Original 106 FM, wants to shine a light on those who are making a difference during these unprecedented times in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
A total of eight awards will be up for grabs at this year’s virtual ceremony, which will take place on Thursday September 24.
PR manager for Balmoral Group, Steve Gibb, said the standard of entries was high.
He added: “It was a pleasure, and rather humbling, to be a part of the judging process.
“I don’t exaggerate when I say that every entry deserved recognition but, of course, there has to be a single winner in each category.
“We have made our choices, but I want to pay tribute to every candidate that submitted an entry.
“You do the region very proud indeed and, please, carry on the great work you’re doing. It really does make a huge difference.”
And Evening Express editor, Craig Walker, added: “Deciding on our shortlist of finalists was no easy task, as all the entries were worthy.
“Our finalists, across each categories, have done some amazing things and I can’t wait for everyone to read about their incredible achievements.”
Business Champion – sponsored by Mattioli Woods
Carron to Mumbai
H&S Milne & Sons
Major Recruitment
Charity Champion – sponsored by Archer Knight
Charlie House
Triple A’s – One Stop Shop Aberdeen
WE Too!
Community Champion – sponsored by Scott James & Associates
Community CleanUP (Mike Scotland)
Karen Mutch
Lynn Geldart
Entertainment Champion – sponsored by Fyfe Moir & Associates
Calum Lawrie Piping Promotions
Craig Wilson, The Kilted Chef
HomeALone
Key Worker Champion (individual) – sponsored by Mark Shaw Funeral Services
Callum Irvine
Linda Cleary
Nicola Robertson
Key Worker Champion (team) – sponsored by ITC
Aberdeen Cyrenians
Camphill School
CFINE Volunteer Team
Sport & Wellbeing Champion – sponsored by Lindsay & Lang
Denis Law Legacy Trust
Movement Evolution Scotland CIC
Ultimate Judo (Gordon McCathie)
Young Person Champion – sponsored by Balmoral
Connor Easdale
Demmi Ewen
Mac Johnston
Shahzad Ahmad
