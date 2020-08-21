Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards finalists revealed

The finalists of the Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards can now be revealed.

Whether it’s acts of courage or kindness, the Evening Express, in association with Balmoral Group and Original 106 FM, wants to shine a light on those who are making a difference during these unprecedented times in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

A total of eight awards will be up for grabs at this year’s virtual ceremony, which will take place on Thursday September 24.

PR manager for Balmoral Group, Steve Gibb, said the standard of entries was high.

He added: “It was a pleasure, and rather humbling, to be a part of the judging process.

“I don’t exaggerate when I say that every entry deserved recognition but, of course, there has to be a single winner in each category.

“We have made our choices, but I want to pay tribute to every candidate that submitted an entry.

“You do the region very proud indeed and, please, carry on the great work you’re doing. It really does make a huge difference.”

And Evening Express editor, Craig Walker, added: “Deciding on our shortlist of finalists was no easy task, as all the entries were worthy.

“Our finalists, across each categories, have done some amazing things and I can’t wait for everyone to read about their incredible achievements.”

To find out how to watch the awards live, register for free at www.aberdeenschampionawards.co.uk

Business Champion – sponsored by Mattioli Woods

Carron to Mumbai

H&S Milne & Sons

Major Recruitment

Charity Champion – sponsored by Archer Knight

Charlie House

Triple A’s – One Stop Shop Aberdeen

WE Too!

Community Champion – sponsored by Scott James & Associates

Community CleanUP (Mike Scotland)

Karen Mutch

Lynn Geldart

Entertainment Champion – sponsored by Fyfe Moir & Associates

Calum Lawrie Piping Promotions

Craig Wilson, The Kilted Chef

HomeALone

Key Worker Champion (individual) – sponsored by Mark Shaw Funeral Services

Callum Irvine

Linda Cleary

Nicola Robertson

Key Worker Champion (team) – sponsored by ITC

Aberdeen Cyrenians

Camphill School

CFINE Volunteer Team

Sport & Wellbeing Champion – sponsored by Lindsay & Lang

Denis Law Legacy Trust

Movement Evolution Scotland CIC

Ultimate Judo (Gordon McCathie)

Young Person Champion – sponsored by Balmoral

Connor Easdale

Demmi Ewen

Mac Johnston

Shahzad Ahmad