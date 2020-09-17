Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards – Community Champion

All three Community Champion finalists went out of their way to support their vulnerable neighbours and embodied the term ‘community spirit’.

Mike Scotland’s Community CleanUP group, Karen Mutch and Lynn Geldart were nominated for the Community Champion Award – sponsored by Scott James & Associates – at this year’s Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards.

Lynn, who was often seen cooking and delivering soup and sandwiches to vulnerable and homeless people in Aberdeen, also inspired others to start supporting the less fortunate in the north-east communities.

In addition to essential food, Lynn and her ‘dinner ladies’ also delivered books, DVDs and puzzles to more than 80 people, helping each of them get through these unsettling times.

Lynn said: “Our church has always provided a lot of outreach in the city but due to the pandemic, the group was not able to meet socially at their usual weekly Wednesday meetings.

“This meant that many of them would miss out on love, support, friendship and a meal as well as emergency food supplies.

“I feel it’s important to support vulnerable people all the time, but during this difficult time, interaction, love and reassurance are vital.

“Some people at times have very little love shown to them – whether it’s because of addiction, isolation, anxiety or mental health issues – and during the pandemic, these are the very people who don’t have access to social media and such for connection with the outside world.

“I think the real heroes are the people who reach out 52 weeks of the year.”

Karen Mutch was also one of the people who went above and beyond to make sure the elderly and self-isolating had everything they needed.

She set up a local foodbank for St Fergus and Crimond and used her own money to buy essential food items which were running short.

Thanks to Karen, hundreds of food parcels reached the homes of vulnerable people in her part of the north-east.

Mike Scotland, a founder of manUP speakUP which aims to remove the mental health stigma within the offshore and oil and gas industries, also set up Community cleanUP.

He said: “Pre-lockdown, I created a secondary group to manUP speakUP called Community cleanUP which had weekly events across the globe where people could come together, do something good for their community – because it’s been shown that helping others can give your mood a boost – but also connect with other like-minded people to chat about things openly.

“But it’s done while cleaning up the environment which is amazing for the locals to come together and take pride back to the land which has been neglected.”

The Community CleanUp group are a great example of local people power in action as it shows just how much can be achieved by like-minded and big-hearted volunteers.

Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards, which are run in association with Balmoral Group and Original 106FM, will take place virtually on Thursday September 24.

