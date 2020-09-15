Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards – Business Champion

Despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis being a challenging time for most businesses, some north-east firms still managed to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Carron to Mumbai, H&S Milne & Sons and Major Recruitment – finalists in the Business Champion category – were among those businesses that went above and beyond for their customers, supporting them in any way they could.

The Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards, which are run in association with Balmoral Group and Original 106FM, aim to recognise and celebrate the people in our communities who make the north-east a great place to live and work.

The Business Champion category is sponsored by Mattioli Woods.

Family-run butcher H&S Milne and Sons, which has been operating in Bucksburn for decades, made sure food deliveries got to the doorsteps of its customers.

Owner Kenny Milne said: “My late father who started the business used to preach that ‘life is not about what you take for yourself, but what you give back to help others,’ so this nomination is as much about him as it is about me

“We all have a duty to help others and one of the positives to come from the lockdown is how many of our customers helped their neighbours, friends and families. We have that same duty of care to our customers.”

H&S Milne and Sons also helped raise vital funds for local schools.

Kenny said: “Every year local schools order burgers and sausages for their summer fundraising fair, but this year there were no fundraisers and this of course left a financial shortfall, so I knew we could raise a few quid to help out.”

Raj Hamid, owner of Carron to Mumbai, also said it was his father who inspired him to support his local community.

He stated: “It is the duty of people to look after one another, especially in difficult times like this.

“I have learnt this from my father and grandfathers, and it is something I want to pass on to my own children and the community in Stonehaven.”

Since the start of lockdown, Raj and his team have produced hundreds of meals for frontline health workers, the elderly and children, and given them away for free.

Raj said: “From the moment lockdown was announced, I saw the impact that these restrictions had on the most vulnerable members of our community.

“I immediately saw it as my duty to reach out and offer the support I was able to, delivering free food from our restaurant and budgeting in free shopping for the elderly as well.

“The overwhelmingly positive response from these individuals and the wider community was worth more than any material possessions in the world.”

Major Recruitment, which provides multi-sector recruitment solutions, also wanted to support the north-east community it serves.

The firm offered to be a collection point for Aberdeen Cyrenians, which is a charity dedicated to supporting people affected by homelessness, violence, domestic abuse in the north-east.

Major Recruitment collected more than £2,350 worth of goods, all of which went straight to 94 vulnerable people.

Go to www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeenschampionawards/ for more information

Do you want to be involved? Contact Lesley Taylor on Lesley.Taylor@dctmedia.co.uk for information and Carole.Bruce@ajl.co.uk for sponsorship opportunities