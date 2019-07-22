Evans Cycles to close Aberdeen shop this week

An Aberdeen cycling shop will close its doors for the final time this week.

Evans Cycles, which currently has a store on Great Northern Road, will close on Friday.

Once closed, the nearest Evans Cycles store will be 90 miles away in Edinburgh.

The struggling firm was placed into administration before being sold to Sports Direct International in a deal agreed last year.

Several stores have already closed in London.

The company has said staff have been redeployed to other areas within the business “where possible”.