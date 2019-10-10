NESCol Graduations: Euan piping up in world of business

A keen piper is to start up his own business after graduating from North East Scotland College.

Euan Doyle, 19, from the city’s Kingswells area, completed his HND in Music at NESCol after achieving As in his National 5 and Higher Music exams.

Having loved music from an early age, he felt he had outgrown the school environment and knew the college’s city campus was a natural choice.

The former Bucksburn Academy pupil has a wealth of experience playing in bands, including the school’s Steel Pan Orchestra, Bucksburn and District Pipe Band and Bucksburn Ukulele Orchestra.

Some of his highlights include being part of a procession down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh and travelling to London to learn some tricks of the trade from the Reading All Street Percussion Orchestra.

Euan said: “Over the last two years I have gained knowledge not just about different aspects of music but about different people – their nationalities, cultures and personalities.

“NESCol is a great place to socialise and also really good for gaining important contacts that you can use in the future.”

The youngster has been playing the bagpipes professionally since he was 13 and hoped that enrolling in college could help him grow his piping business, Euan Doyle Bagpiping.

He said: “The whole of my second year graded unit project was focused on expanding and marketing the business.

“As part of the assignment I created a new website for myself and even started offering private tutition which landed me in a part-time job.

“Having my HND in Music is brilliant for backing up my business credentials.

“Attending this year’s NESCol graduation is very different for me as I was there last year piping the platform party and graduands into the ceremony.”

Euan has now progressed to Robert Gordon University where he will study for a BSc in Cyber Security.

On his change of direction, he added: “It just goes to show that you don’t need to follow one path and define your life as soon as you leave school.

“It’s possible to achieve multiple qualifications which count towards various aspects of your life.

“I would encourage anyone who feels they have outgrown school to apply for North East Scotland College.

“If you feel too mature for a disciplined environment but perhaps too young for university, give yourself the experience of further education.”

More than 300 students received their certificates at the North East Scotland College graduations.

The ceremonies ran over two days at Double Tree by Hilton.